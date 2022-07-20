Murder arrest after Bootle man dies from assault injuries
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 55-year-old who has died from his injuries a week after being assaulted.
Christopher John Molly was attacked on Stanley Road in Bootle in the early hours of 12 July and died in hospital on Tuesday evening.
A 24-year-old man from Litherland remains in police custody for questioning, Merseyside Police said.
He was also arrested on suspicion of assault, burglary and criminal damage.
A 26-year-old man from Southport and a 14-year-old boy have previously been charged with assault and theft.
A 16-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and two girls, aged 12 and 15, were arrested on suspicion of theft.
Two further boys, aged 13 and 15, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
All five have been bailed pending further inquiries.