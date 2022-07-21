Murder charge after Bootle man dies from assault injuries
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of a 55-year-old who died a week after he was assaulted in a street.
Christopher John Molly was attacked on Stanley Road in Bootle in the early hours of 12 July and died in hospital on Tuesday evening.
Joseph Byrne, 24, of Linacre Road in Litherland, is due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday.
Merseyside Police said a post-mortem will be held to establish the cause of Mr Molly's death.
A spokeswoman for the force added officers were supporting Mr Molly's family "at this difficult time".
A 26-year-old man from Southport and a 14-year-old boy have previously been charged with assault and theft.
A 16-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender while two girls, aged 12 and 15, were held on suspicion of theft.
Two other boys, aged 13 and 15, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
All five have been bailed pending further inquiries.