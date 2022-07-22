Dee Estuary: Council urges removal of rotting boats from Heswall Shore
More than 100 "dangerous" vessels that have been "left to rot" on a estuary foreshore must be moved so the area can be made safe, a council has said.
Wirral Council said the boats, dinghies and trailers left at Heswall Shore were an "environmental hazard" and owners should remove them as soon as possible.
It said oil, paints and plastics could be seeping into the Dee Estuary.
Councillor Liz Grey said the aim was to ensure the vessels would not damage "our local environment any further".
The Dee Estuary is designated as a Special Protection Area and Site of Scientific Interest and supports a large numbers of wintering waders that feed on the rich fauna.
The council said it had a legal duty to ensure the shore was safe for users and the environment.
A spokesman said anyone who has a boat, dinghy or other marine item at Banks Road should contact the council.
Ms Grey, the chairwoman of the council's environment, climate emergency and transport committee, said the authority was trying to find the owners, so "we can make plans to get the boats that are disused, dangerous or abandoned moved on and ensure the area is safe for people, the environment and wildlife".
She said the fact that some boats had been on the foreshore "for many years, this might seem unexpected, but in particular, we have to make sure that boats that have been left to rot aren't damaging our local environment any further".
The council spokesman said there were no plans to take any legal action against boat owners "at this stage".
"However, if any boats are not identified after a lengthy attempt to confirm owners, the legal removal and disposal of boats and other items may have to follow," he added.