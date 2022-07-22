Liverpool City Council rejects clean air congestion charge
Plans for a clean air congestion charge in Liverpool city centre have been thrown out by councillors.
The Clean Air Zone (CAZ) charges plan has been rejected over fears it would be too pricey for drivers and not as effective as first thought.
Problems over the scheme in Greater Manchester were also highlighted.
Proposals now to be considered include new traffic lights and bus stops as well as penalising drivers who leave their engines idling while stationary.
The council said upgrades on polluting vehicles also reduced the need for the charges.
The cabinet's new Clean Air Plan will be sent to the government next month with a full business case being submitted in January 2023.
If it is accepted, the measures will take effect from 2025.
Councillor Daniel Barrington, environment cabinet member, says "it's vital that we see improvements to air quality" and "I want us to do this in the quickest way possible".
"We are now looking at more ambitious and focused measures" which could be "rolled out more quickly and effectively than a charging CAZ", he added.
