Liverpool water disruption: Water restored to 30,000 homes

The mains pipe burst on Church Road on Saturday

Thousands of people left without water due to a burst water mains pipe have had their supplies restored, United Utilities has confirmed.

The mains pipe burst on Church Road, Liverpool, on Saturday, leading to water tankers and free bottle stations being set up.

About 30,000 properties were initially affected with the majority reconnected on Sunday.

United Utilities said the final 3,000 homes had now been reconnected.

