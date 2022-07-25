West Derby crash: Driver dies after crashing into house

Deysbrook Lane and Croxteth Hall Lane, LiverpoolGoogle
The fatal crash happened on Deysbrook Lane on Sunday

A driver has died after crashing into a house in Liverpool.

The fatal collision happened at about 17:45 BST on Sunday on Deysbrook Lane in West Derby.

Road closures were in place on Deysbrook Lane and Princess Drive and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Merseyside Police said the investigation was in the "very early stages" and urged any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics