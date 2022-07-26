Two jailed for Huyton street murder of father-of-two
- Published
Two men who murdered a father-of-two in a "cold and calculated" shooting on a street in "broad daylight" have been jailed for life, police have said.
Patrick Boyle, 26, was shot twice in the chest on Newway, Huyton, on the evening of 1 July 2021.
He was taken to Whitson Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Ben Doyle, 25, of Lyme Grove, Huyton, and Reuben Murphy, 26, of Oak Avenue, Newton-le-Willows, were found guilty of murder at Liverpool Crown Court.
The pair were also found guilty of possessing a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.
'Robbed of our future'
In a victim statement read to the court, Mr Boyle's girlfriend Ashleigh Dean said he had been "a big gentle giant with a heart of gold" and her whole world had "shattered into a million pieces, because of these two people here who took him from me".
Ms Dean, who was pregnant at the time of the shooting, said the two men had "robbed our son of ever meeting his amazing daddy".
"He never got to go to our first scan or got to find out what we were having or be at the birth," she added.
She said the pair had robbed her and Mr Boyle "of our future as a family" and ensured there would be no photographs to show her young son "when he's older of us together as a family".
"Paddy was killed four days before his 27th birthday," she added.
"Instead of celebrating his birthday... I was visiting him in the morgue with his birthday cards.
"Seeing him there was the hardest thing I have ever had to do.
"We were meant to be going to Cornwall the Friday after his birthday, but instead I was over in Ireland for his funeral."
Thomas Walker, 21, of Maiden Lane, Liverpool, admitted possessing ammunition without a firearm certificate and was sentenced to two years in prison.
Speaking after the sentencing, Det Ch Supt Insp Steve McGrath said the shooting was "a cold and calculated act which resulted in the murder of a dad-of-two on a street in broad daylight".
He said Murphy and Doyle had not admitted their crime and had "continued to deny their involvement in Patrick Boyle's death, forcing his family and friends to endure a criminal trial played out in public".
"They will now spend a considerable amount of time behind bars for their actions," he added.