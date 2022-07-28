Two murder arrests over death of man found at Anfield property
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man who was found with serious injuries died.
Leroy Venner, 53, of Toxteth, was discovered at a property on Belmont Drive in Anfield, Liverpool, on Wednesday, Merseyside Police said.
The force said he was taken to hospital but died a short time later and a post-mortem examination was due to take place to establish the cause of death.
A spokesman said two men, aged 43 and 60, were being held.
He said Mr Venner's next of kin had been informed.
Appealing for witnesses, Det Ch Insp Mike Dalton said it was "a tragic incident in which a man has sadly lost his life".
He said officers wanted to hear from anyone in the Belmont Drive area between 12:00 and 16:00 BST on Wednesday.
