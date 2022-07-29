Lucy Letby: Nurse accused of murdering babies appears in court
- Published
A pre-trial court hearing has been held for a nurse accused of murdering seven babies on a hospital neo-natal ward.
Lucy Letby, 32, will face trial in October charged with murdering five boys and two girls and the attempted murder of five boys and five girls at Countess of Chester Hospital.
Ms Letby, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, denies the allegations, said to have happened been June 2015 and June 2016.
She appeared at Manchester Crown Court by videolink from HMP Bronzefield.
The 80-minute hearing dealt with matters ahead of the trial which cannot be reported, and Ms Letby spoke only to confirm her name.
A court order prohibits reporting the identities of surviving and deceased children allegedly attacked by Ms Letby, as well as identifying parents or witnesses.
The trial, expected to last up to six months at the same court, will begin on 4 October.