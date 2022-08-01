Southport murder probe: Two men remain under investigation
Two men who were arrested on suspicion of murder remain under investigation over the death of a man.
A 57-year-old man, who has not been named by police, was found dead at a property on Bath Street in Southport on 24 July.
Merseyside Police said the results of a post-mortem examination had been withheld pending toxicology reports.
Two men, aged 51 and 54, who were arrested the day after the body was discovered, have been released on bail.
