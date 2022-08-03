Liverpool NHS: Hundreds not offered second cancer consultation
- Published
Hundreds of patients with potential cancer symptoms were not offered a second appointment by an NHS trust, it has emerged.
About 1,800 people were not contacted for a second consultation if they did not attend the first date by Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust between May 2021 and May 2022.
National guidance states a second booking should happen automatically.
The trust said it had reported the issue as a serious incident.
The matter was made public after minutes were published from a board meeting of the trust, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Patients involved were on the two-week referral pathway - which is a request from a GP for an urgent hospital appointment as they have symptoms that might indicate cancer.
The meeting minutes outlined how the trust's investigation found the lack of referral "leaves a risk that these patients could require specialist review but have not received it and their GP may be unaware".
'Extremely sorry'
Dr Jim Gardner, the trust's executive medical director, said the trust had now reviewed 1,200 patients out of the original 1,800 who may not have been offered a second appointment due to an administrative error.
He said the trust was confident that 950 of those cases needed no further action.
The initial analysis of the 600 remaining cases is expected to be completed within the next two weeks.
"We will contact all patients and their GPs who require a follow-up appointment directly," he added.
"We take all safety incidents seriously and we are extremely sorry for the concern this may cause our patients and their families.
"We have reported this as a serious incident with the Care Quality Commission and NHS England and Improvement and will be working closely with them to ensure oversight of our investigations."