Firefighters tackle blaze at former 051 nightclub in Liverpool
Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a former city centre nightclub.
Merseyside Fire and Rescue said crews went to the blaze at the former site of the 051 club on Mount Pleasant in Liverpool just after 11:30 BST.
A spokesman said four engines and an aerial appliance were sent to the scene to deal with a fire in the ground floor stairwell.
Residents and businesses have been advised to keep doors and windows shut due to the large amount of smoke.
The spokesman added that Merseyside Police have closed Mount Pleasant while the crews check the building for further fires.
