Merseyside Police officer given final warning over racist remark
A police sergeant has been given a final written warning for making a racist remark about a colleague's ethnicity.
A Merseyside Police disciplinary panel found Sgt Craig Baker guilty of gross misconduct.
It found he had breached the force's standards of professional behaviour in terms of equality and diversity.
The officer had referred to his colleague's ethnicity "in an inappropriate way", the panel said.
Deputy Chief Constable Ian Critchley apologised to the officer concerned.
The sergeant was sanctioned following a two-day hearing earlier this week relating to conversations held on 27 August 2021.
A police spokesman said the panel found Sgt Baker had "failed to respect his colleague or to treat him with courtesy, subsequently bringing the police service into disrepute".
The written warning will remain on his record for five years.
'Detrimental impact'
Mr Critchley said: "I acknowledge the impact this incident will have had on the other officer involved.
"Actions such as this can, and do, have a hugely detrimental impact. On behalf of the force I want to extend our apologies to him.
"I would also like to reassure the wider community that we will not allow individuals to damage the good name built up by the vast majority of our officers and staff who do an exemplary job and serve our communities with compassion, integrity and professionalism."
He added: "Sergeants are the backbone of operational policing and should lead by example. Racism has no place in Merseyside Police.
He said the panel's written summary would be "read thoroughly to determine the options available to the force".