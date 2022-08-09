Beatles auction: Royal Variety Performance autographs to go on sale
- Published
A set of Beatles autographs from their famous Royal Variety Performance appearance in 1963 is to go on sale.
Fiona James, whose father Gerald James also performed for the Queen Mother at the show, obtained the prized signatures from the Fab Four.
The autographs, along with a photograph and letter of provenance, are due to go under the hammer at Cato Crane Auctioneers in Liverpool on 27 August.
They are expected to fetch up to £5,000.
The Royal Variety Performance night on 4 November 1963 is best remembered for when John Lennon said to the crowd ahead of the group's last song: "For our last number I'd like to ask your help.
"To the people in the cheaper seats clap your hands, and the rest of you, if you'd just rattle your jewellery."
It brought peals of laughter and was a special night for Ms James who was desperate to collect the autographs.
The moment her father passed a pen to John Lennon was captured on camera, with fellow band member Ringo Starr in the foreground.
She also obtained the signatures of the other two Beatles, Paul McCartney and George Harrison, at the Prince of Wales Theatre in London.
Mr James, an actor, had performed in the show as one of the Pickwickians with Harry Secombe.
The signatures on two pieces of paper, the photograph and full letter of provenance, will go on sale in the Beatles memorabilia auction which also includes a Selcol Jnr Beatles guitar.
The size of a ukulele, the guitar is attached to its original backing card.
It will be sold alongside an original Cavern Club brick complete with box and receipt.
The brick was bought for £5 but is estimated to sell for up to £600, with proceeds going to Liverpool cancer charity The Bloom Appeal.