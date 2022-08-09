Liverpool submits official bid to host Eurovision 2023
Liverpool has become the latest city to officially launch a bid to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.
The city has entered the first phase of the two-step process and hopes to make a shortlist of potential host cities.
The shortlist will be announced on BBC Radio 2 on Friday morning by the European Broadcasting Union.
Other cities bidding to host the song writing contest include Newcastle, Leeds, Birmingham, Aberdeen, Brighton, Bristol and Belfast.
Assistant Mayor and Cabinet Member for Culture and Visitor Economy, Councillor Harry Doyle, said the city would be "the perfect stage to celebrate this unique Eurovision".
"We are excited to have submitted a bid for Liverpool to host Eurovision 2023," he said.
"Making a major event like this possible in such a short timeframe is complicated and is going to need some careful and creative planning, but we think Liverpool would be the perfect stage to celebrate this unique Eurovision.
"We look forward to finding out if we have been successful in getting through to the next stage of the process."
This year's contest was won by the Ukrainian Kalush Orchestra and usually the winning country goes on to hosts the following year's competition.
However due to the ongoing war in the country, Ukraine is unable to host and the UK has stepped in after Sam Ryder came second in the competition.
Previous host cities have been required to provide a venue able to accommodate at least 10,000 spectators, within easy reach of an international airport and with ample hotel accommodation.
The UK has hosted Eurovision eight times, four times in London and in Edinburgh, Brighton, Harrogate and Birmingham.
