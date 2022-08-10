Ellesmere Port: Newly transformed £2.8m theatre opens
- Published
A newly transformed £2.8m theatre and cultural centre to "champion ideas and creativity" has opened in Cheshire.
Theatre Porto in Ellesmere Port is a specialist, purpose-built theatre and centre for children and young people.
The venue at Whitby Hall now features a 150-seat auditorium, rehearsal rooms, a gallery and cafe.
Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council Louise Gittins said it "will make its mark on young lives for many years to come".
Funded by the local authority and the Arts Council, the historic building, formerly known as Action Transport Theatre, has been redeveloped to be equipped with high quality technical facilities and the ability to broadcast National Theatre Live screenings.
The site in Whitby Park also features a 300-seat amphitheatre.
Artistic Director of Theatre Porto, Nina Hajiyianni said the venue will "champion ideas and creativity".
"Theatre Porto co-create and present the highest quality theatre experiences for families, young audiences, and participants," she said.
"We provide a welcoming and accessible space for all children and young people, to tap into their creativity and potential.
"Our mission is to champion their ideas and creativity and at the same time, create opportunities for adults to rediscover their sense of curiosity and playfulness".
Founded in 1986 the theatre has worked with young people and the local community for over 35 years.
Ms Gittins added: "I am so excited that the wait is over, and the transformed Whitby Hall is ready to welcome audiences and performers again.
"This is far more than an investment in a building, it's an investment in our young people, the arts and culture."
