Tony McGann: Tributes as Liverpool regeneration campaigner dies
A campaigner who fought to save a community in Liverpool and was later honoured by the city has died, aged 85.
Tony McGann opposed the council's plan to demolish homes in the 150-year-old Eldonians community in Vauxhall and drove its regeneration in the 1980s.
Former civic leaders have been paying tribute to the man nicknamed "slumbuster".
Ex-mayor Joe Anderson said he was a man who had "fought the establishment and won".
Mr McGann received the Freedom of Liverpool in 2017.
Liverpool Town Hall flag is flying at half-mast following his death.
Mr McGann and residents formed the Eldonians housing co-operative in 1983 to stop the council demolishing their homes and moving them to other estates across Merseyside.
'Made a difference'
They devised an alternative plan to build new affordable homes and community facilities on the site of the derelict Tate & Lyle sugar factory.
The community designed, developed, built, and managed its own housing - and the area now has more than 400 houses, a community sports centre, a nursery and a community village hall.
Former city mayor Joe Anderson tweeted: "So sad to hear of the passing of one of my hero's Tony McGann. A man who fought the establishment and won.
"A champion and voice for the North of Liverpool. In his life he made a difference proud to give him Freedom of the City of Liverpool."
Former Lord Mayor Malcolm Kennedy added: "I'm very sad to hear the news of Tony McGann's death. I first met him in the 80s when he led the fight against Liverpool Council to establish the Eldonian Village.
"Over 30 years later the same city council awarded him the Freedom of the City.
"Rest in Peace ,Tony. You made your mark."
The "community-led" architecture pioneered by Mr McGann and the Eldonians was praised by Prince Charles who visited the project in the 80s.