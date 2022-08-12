Arriva North West: Political leaders urge bus firm to end strike
- Published
Political leaders have urged a bus firm to end a strike by drivers which has seen the majority of services cancelled across North-West England.
Staff at Arriva North West have been on strike for more than three weeks after staging an indefinite walk-out on 20 July in a dispute over pay.
In an open letter, local leaders from Merseyside and Halton said the strike action was "hitting people hard".
Arriva has been approached by the BBC for a comment.
GMB and Unite members have been on strike, leading to the cancellation of services in Lancashire, Merseyside, Cheshire and Greater Manchester.
The letter, which calls for action, has been singed by five council leaders, 14 MPs, the Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson and Mayor of Liverpool City Region Steve Rotheram.
The leaders said the dispute was having a "significant impact" on people's lives, adding they were "deeply concerned" about the effect of the strike when schools and colleges return next month.
"During an escalating cost of living crisis, this prolonged lack of services is hitting our residents hard," they said.
"People are missing appointments, struggling to get to work, to see loved ones and choosing to not visit some of our great attractions that our visitor economy has to offer.
"Many simply cannot afford the cost of taxis."
'Lack of urgency'
They called on the highest levels of the company's management to get involved and resolved the dispute.
"Were this dispute taking place in London we have little doubt it would be receiving much greater attention not only in the national press but within your organisation too," the leaders said.
"A major British city region has been without two-thirds of its bus network for almost a month while there seems to be a lack of urgency to bring it to a resolution."