Man detained after four hurt in Liverpool machete attack

Police at scene
Police said there was no ongoing threat to the public

A man arrested after a machete attack on four people in Liverpool has been detained in hospital under the Mental Health Act.

The 33-year-old was held after officers were called to reports of a man slashing people near the city's Anfield stadium at 17:30 BST on Thursday.

Three men and a woman were taken to hospital but their injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

The suspect was arrested nearby on suspicion of attempted murder.

Most of those attacked were later discharged from hospital.

They were a man, 48, who suffered injuries to his head, arms and hands; a 20-year-old man who suffered injuries to his arms and another man, 40, who received cuts to his back and arm.

A 62-year-old woman remains in hospital, where she was being treated for cuts to her face, neck, body and arms.

Merseyside Police said inquiries were continuing.

Det Insp Neil Dillon said: "While we understand how worrying incidents like this are, we don't believe that it was terror-related and a man is currently detained in hospital under the Mental Health Act as we continue with the investigation."

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics