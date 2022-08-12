Man detained after four hurt in Liverpool machete attack
- Published
A man arrested after a machete attack on four people in Liverpool has been detained in hospital under the Mental Health Act.
The 33-year-old was held after officers were called to reports of a man slashing people near the city's Anfield stadium at 17:30 BST on Thursday.
Three men and a woman were taken to hospital but their injuries were not life-threatening, police said.
The suspect was arrested nearby on suspicion of attempted murder.
Most of those attacked were later discharged from hospital.
They were a man, 48, who suffered injuries to his head, arms and hands; a 20-year-old man who suffered injuries to his arms and another man, 40, who received cuts to his back and arm.
A 62-year-old woman remains in hospital, where she was being treated for cuts to her face, neck, body and arms.
Merseyside Police said inquiries were continuing.
Det Insp Neil Dillon said: "While we understand how worrying incidents like this are, we don't believe that it was terror-related and a man is currently detained in hospital under the Mental Health Act as we continue with the investigation."