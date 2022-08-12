Abbey Cinema in Wavertree could be converted into Lidl
- Published
A cinema where George Harrison and John Lennon spent their teenage afternoons could be converted into a supermarket.
Lidl wants to open a new store at the former Abbey Cinema in the Wavertree area of Liverpool.
It comes after the supermarket chain abandoned plans to demolish the site after a successful campaign to secure listed status.
Lidl said its revised plans would "retain and enhance" the building as well as "revitalise" the area.
It has launched a public consultation into the blueprints for the new store, which would include retaining and renovating the front of the building and creating 30 new full and part-time jobs.
Stuart Jardine, Lidl GB's regional head of property, said it had "listened carefully to feedback from residents and stakeholder groups".
"[We] believe our proposals are the most viable option to revitalise this area for the local community," he said.
"We are pleased to present the new plans which would not only deliver Lidl's high quality and affordable produce to residents, but also retain and enhance the former Abbey Cinema building. "
The cinema was designed by renowned architect and Liverpool City Council leader Sir Alfred Ernest Shennan and opened in 1939.
Harrison and Lennon, who lived nearby, visited as teenagers and it featured in both The Beatles' personal writings and the original lyrics of the band's 1966 song In My Life.
It closed in 1979 and was later used as a bingo hall, snooker club and, most recently, three different supermarkets.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk