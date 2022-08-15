Criminal background checks staff in Liverpool stage walkout over pay
Staff at a contact centre which handles thousands of criminal background checks have gone on strike over pay.
Eighty workers at Liverpool's Hinduja Global Solutions, which deals with about 15,000 Disclosure and Barring Service checks every week, have staged a six-day walkout.
The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) said its members had rejected a 3.25% pay rise.
The firm, which is based on Tithebarn Street, has been contacted for comment.
PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said taking strike action was "always a last resort, but our hard-working members feel they have no option because they are struggling".
He said the company's owner topped "the rich list with a personal wealth of £24.5bn", while its directors and management received a 13% pay rise in 2021.
"It's time for the company to do the decent thing and pay its staff at least a living wage," he said.
Kim Johnson, the Labour MP for Liverpool Riverside, said that to offer workers a 3.25% pay rise "in the face of almost 10% inflation... is a slap in the face for the workforce".
She said the firm had recently revealed a £1.6bn increase in profits, so workers needed "a pay rise that reflects the real cost of living increases, and lifts many out of poverty pay".
