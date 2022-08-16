Liverpool dog attack: Second arrest after boy, 4, seriously hurt
- Published
A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a "horrendous" dog attack which left a four-year-old boy with serious, life-changing injuries.
The boy was injured in the face and head by a Bull Mastiff type dog during a visit to a friend's house in Liverpool on Saturday.
He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition, police said.
The Liverpool man has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of an out of control dangerous dog.
A 31-year-old woman arrested on Saturday on suspicion of being in charge of an out of control dangerous dog causing injury has been released on bail.
Det Insp Neil Dillon, from Merseyside Police, said inquiries into the incident in Wellesbourne Place, Norris Green, were ongoing and asked anyone with information to get in touch.
"This was a horrendous attack on a four-year-old boy and it is only as a result of the swift actions of a brave neighbour that this young boy is still alive," he said.
"Our officers take the issue of dangerous dogs very seriously."
He added dogs in public places should be kept on a lead and asked owners to consider if they should be muzzled.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk