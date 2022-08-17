Bootle fire: Firefighters tackle large blaze on field
- Published
Firefighters have tackled a large wildfire in Merseyside.
The blaze broke out at about 21:30 BST on Tuesday in a field near Lydiate Lane and Buckley Hill Lane in Bootle, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said.
Large plumes of smoke and flames could be seen from miles away from the fire.
The blaze scorched grass covering approximately 200m (660ft) by 100m (330ft) and was extinguished by about 23:00, the fire service said.
Merseyside Fire and Rescue revealed during the recent heatwave they took 1,000 emergency calls and had to go out to 100 grass fires.
