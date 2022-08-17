Liverpool: Man fatally shot as two flee on electric bikes
A man has been fatally shot in Liverpool with two men fleeing the scene on electric bikes.
Police found the man, in his 20s, with a gunshot wound to his upper body when they were called to Lavrock Bank in Toxteth at 23:40 BST on Tuesday.
They gave him CPR until the ambulance arrived and he was taken to hospital where he died, Merseyside Police said.
Police have launched a murder investigation and said two men in dark clothing were seen leaving on bikes.
The men left the scene on electric bikes.
Ch Insp Col Rooney said it was "shocking for the local community" and officers were doing house-to-house inquiries in the area alongside increased patrols.
Anyone with any information or CCTV should contact police.
