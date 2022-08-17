Seven Merseyside Police officers probed after man's sudden death
Seven officers are being investigated after they were involved in the stop and search of a man who later died.
Robert Evans, 59, was found dead at his home in Vauxhall, Liverpool, on 3 July.
He had been detained by Merseyside Police officers several days earlier on 28 June, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
Six officers are being investigated for potential gross misconduct and assault offences in relation to their use of force on Mr Evans.
A seventh officer is under investigation for potential misconduct, the IOPC said.
Footage reviewed
The cause of Mr Evans' death is yet to be established and is being treated as unexplained.
The IOPC said it had conducted door-to-door inquiries and reviewed footage of the stop and search, which took place on Eldon Street in Vauxhall.
"Based on the information available at this stage, we have informed six officers they are being investigated for potential gross misconduct," a statement said.
"We have further notified them they are under criminal investigation for potential assault offences in relation to their use of force on Mr Evans."
IOPC regional director Catherine Bates said the independent investigation "will be thorough to ensure we understand the circumstances of Mr Evans' interaction with officers".
She said decisions about whether to pursue any disciplinary proceedings or referral to the Crown Prosecution Service will be decided after the probe has concluded.
