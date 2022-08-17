Cristiano Ronaldo cautioned over 'phone smash' incident
- Published
Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed a police caution over footage which appeared to show him smashing a phone out of a young fan's hand.
Merseyside Police said a 37-year-old man was interviewed under caution in relation to an allegation of assault and criminal damage.
The force confirmed it related to an incident following Everton's match against Manchester United on 9 April.
The matter has now concluded, police said.
