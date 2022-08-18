Merseyside Police 'outstanding' at disrupting serious crime gangs
Merseyside Police has been rated "outstanding" at disrupting serious organised crime.
An audit from the police watchdog also praised officers' success in keeping people safe and reducing crime.
However, there was room for improvement in services provided to victims and priority-call response times, Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary said.
The force it was "delighted" and would keep striving to improve.
Merseyside Police was one of three forces to pilot the watchdog's new approach to inspections along with Suffolk Constabulary and Dyfed-Powys Police.
The inspection took place in May 2021 and was followed by a second visit in May looking at new evidence on areas assessed as needing to improve.
The Inspectorate graded the force as "good" in nine areas and "adequate" in supporting victims, as well as "outstanding" in dealing with serious organised crime.
Spokesman Matt Parr said: "I congratulate Merseyside Police on its performance in keeping people safe and reducing crime."
He said the force performed well across most other areas of policing including protecting vulnerable people, preventing and investigating crime and supporting its workforce.
It had reduced the impact of crime by disrupting gangs bringing in drugs from other areas in innovative ways and had consulted the public on how to use money seized to benefit the community, he said.
Mr Parr said the force was also was good at protecting vulnerable people and children at risk of violence, alcohol or drugs.
Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said the findings were the result of the "hard work" of officers and staff.
She said it recognised their "pride and commitment in providing a professional and effective police service that puts our communities at the heart of everything we do".
Ms Kennedy added work was "already underway" in relation to areas identified for improvement.
Merseyside's Police Commissioner Emily Spurrell also welcomed the "positive" report.