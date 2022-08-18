Donkey rides cancelled at New Brighton over animal welfare
- Published
Planned donkey rides for August Bank Holiday have been cancelled at a beach after objections over animal welfare.
Wirral Council cancelled the plans for New Brighton, Merseyside, over concerns about how the animals would cope in the predicted hot weather.
New Brighton Coastal Community Team, who had protested against the rides, said "common sense has prevailed".
"The archaic use of animals for human entertainment should not be condoned or promoted by our council," they said.
Donkey rides have been operating at the resort since 1945, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The rides were planned as part of the New Brighton Summer Festival between 24 and 28 August.
Janette Williamson, leader of Wirral Council, said they cancelled the rides after contacting the event's organiser.
"I want to thank all those residents who raised the issue with me and to the organiser for recognising the strength of feeling."
She said council officers would draft a policy for events involving animals "as a matter of urgency", adding: "We want everyone to enjoy events, but animal welfare is paramount."
Sean Martin, chairman of New Brighton Coastal Community Team, said they were "grateful", adding the local authority was "quick to respond".
Donkey ride firms need a licence from local authorities to operate, with charities saying the animals' welfare should be protected when they are used for events.
The RSPCA urges people to avoid riding donkeys if there is any suspected cruelty, adding: "It's easy to think that these animals are used to carrying heavier loads but they may be working very long hours without food or water in the heat."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk