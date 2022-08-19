Liverpool: Government plans increased city council intervention
- Published
The government plans to increase its management of Liverpool City Council after expensive errors by the local authority, including over energy costs.
The council's failure to renew some of its contracts could lead to the loss of millions of pounds, a report revealed.
In 2021, the government appointed commissioners to oversee some functions after a local governance "breakdown".
It says it could now expand the "intervention", saying the council was "failing in its best value duty".
Earlier this year, it was revealed that the council's errors in renewing their energy supply contract could cost the city an extra £10m.
An investigation then found the authority failed to act on 12 contracts across various services - which had expired or were close to doing so - and therefore best value had been "compromised".
In a letter, Communities Secretary Greg Clark said there was "evidence of failure" in the council's financial management and a "lack of urgency to implement change".
He said he was "minded to appoint a commissioner to oversee the financial functions" of the council.
He added the existing team of commissioners would also be "given executive powers on recruitment" and "functions associated with governance and financial decision-making".
'Longer-term plans'
Mr Clark said he was also establishing a "strategic futures" advisory panel to "plan for Liverpool's revival as a city", which will be chaired by regional mayor Steve Rotheram.
The panel will also include former Leeds City Council leader Baroness Judith Blake and Sir Howard Bernstein, the former chief executive of Manchester City Council.
Mr Rotheram denied claims the panel would run the council, saying it would "advise and offer support in setting strategic longer-term plans and priorities".
However, the panel's appointment prompted the city's Liberal Democrat leader Richard Kemp to remark: "Look how far our city has fallen".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk