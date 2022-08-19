Photos reveal Alder Hey hospital's new neonatal unit
The first photos of a new surgical neonatal intensive care unit at Liverpool's Alder Hey Children's Hospital have been revealed.
The unit, which will feature 18 family rooms and 22 specialist neonatal cots, will put families "at the heart" of their baby's care, a spokeswoman said.
It will also cut the number of transfers of babies which need treatment between Alder Hey and Liverpool Women's hospital.
The unit is due to open in 2023.
Jen Deeney, head of nursing at the Liverpool Neonatal Partnership, said the new facility would "ensure new babies needing surgery can remain in one place with their parent or family members."
She added: "It will also mean our most vulnerable babies aren't coming back and forth between hospitals for treatment."
Ms Deeney said some babies had made the journey between the hospitals seven or eight times and the new facility would allow specialists to treat the infants at both hospitals.
"Keeping babies and their families together is so important for the early stages of a child's development," Ms Deeney said.
"The parents and family are an integral part of helping us deliver the baby's care. This unit will give the families the opportunity to have a little home away from home."
