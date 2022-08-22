Woman shot dead in Liverpool was innocent victim, say police
- Published
A woman who died after being shot at her own home was an innocent victim killed by mistake, police have said.
Ashley Dale, 28, was found fatally wounded in her garden in Old Swan, Liverpool, on Sunday morning in what police described as a "senseless" attack.
The door had been forced and several shots fired, Merseyside Police said.
Detectives believe it was a targeted attack but said council worker Ms Dale had not been the intended victim.
She was pronounced dead in hospital and police launched a murder investigation, but are yet to make any arrests.
Officers said they were looking into possible links to organised crime and whether the shooting was linked to Ms Dale's address, in Leinster Road, or her relationships.
Det Ch Supt Mark Kameen said he wanted the community to "have a sense of utter disgust, revulsion and shock" at the "tragic" and "senseless" death.
He said Ms Dale was "an innocent 28-year-old woman in her own home" and urged the community to "come together" to identify those responsible.
"Ashley was a young lady with the rest of her life in front of her," he said.
"She worked for Knowsley Council. She'd been recently promoted. She'd graduated.
"She was an innocent member of the public. She was in her own house on a Saturday evening, Sunday morning, and she has been callously and thoughtlessly shot by individuals who have no regard for anyone in our community, no regard for the law."
He appealed for witnesses to come forward and said police were particularly interested in information about a vehicle being driven erratically on nearby Prescot Road.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk