Liverpool City Council writes off pop music museum's £1.2m debt
- Published
Liverpool City Council is to write off more than £1m in debts owed by a company that ran a pop music museum in the Cunard Building.
Music Experience Britain (MEB) owes the local authority about £1.2m but that is due to be written off by the cabinet.
A further £300,000 in service charges will also no longer be chased up from British Music Experience (BME).
MEB went into voluntary liquidation in 2017 after visitor numbers and revenues were "below target projections".
The council entered into a lease agreement with the charity BME, which included £2.6m of local authority investment, to bring a new independent museum to the city, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
A report to the council's cabinet said "multiple factors" led to performance not being as expected and non-payment of fixed rental and service charges of £1.6m.
'Dissolved company'
"Various attempts to resolve the situation over the past few years have been unsuccessful," the report added.
Liverpool Council and BME signed a seven-year agreement with jointly procured company MEB, to operate the museum attraction and it was liable to pay the council a fixed sum of £250,000 a year.
After MEB made a failed request in September 2017 for the council to invest another £2m into the attraction, it entered into voluntary liquidation in November 2017 leaving staff and six months' worth of supplier invoices unpaid, including sums due to the local authority and BME.
MEB never paid any of the fixed authority sums due to the council and administrators dissolved the company in 2021, LDRS said.
BME's lease runs until 29 March 2024 and the council said it needed to be confident that BME can afford to pay a market rent plus appropriate service charges for the space from 30 March 2024 onwards for it to be able to enter into a new lease agreement.
If this is not feasible, then the council will not enter into a new lease with BME and they will have to vacate on 29 March 2024.
The British Music Experience museum opened at the O2 in Greenwich in 2009 before moving to Liverpool in 2017.
The museum features hundreds of rare artefacts and manuscripts.