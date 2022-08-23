Kirkby stabbing: Murder arrest after woman found stabbed near pub
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found with fatal stab wounds in a pub car park.
The woman, aged in her 50s, died in hospital after officers were called to a disturbance at the Brambles pub in Kirkby at 20:10 BST on Monday.
Merseyside Police said a man in his 30s also suffered wounds to an arm and his body.
A man, 32, was arrested on suspicion of murder after handing himself in, the force said.
A 38-year-old man was also detained close to the scene on suspicion of affray.
'Early stages'
Det Insp Laura Lamping said: "We are currently in the very early stages of an investigation as we seek to establish what has taken place.
"We believe there was an altercation which started inside the premises and carried on outside.
"Sadly a woman suffered a stab wound which proved to be fatal."
She urged anyone with information to come forward.