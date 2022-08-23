Liverpool shooting: Victim named as Olivia Pratt-Korbel
A nine-year-old girl who died after being shot in Liverpool has been named as Olivia Pratt-Korbel.
Olivia was shot at her home in Dovecot after a man being chased by a gunman barged his way inside at about 22:00 BST on Monday.
The gunman shot Olivia in the chest, her mother in the wrist and the man he was chasing in the body.
Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said Olivia's death had "rocked the community".
Speaking at a press conference, Ms Kennedy appealed for anyone with information to come forward, adding that now was "not the time to remain tight-lipped".
She said it was "a shocking and appalling attack which will reverberate around our communities".
"We need to find all who are responsible for this," she said.
"Not just the gunman, we need to find who supplied the weapon and who arranged this terrible incident."
Det Ch Supt Mark Kameen said the gunman, who was wearing a black balaclava with a peak and black gloves, had forced his way into the house on Kingsheath Avenue as Olivia's mother Cheryl tried to close the door.
