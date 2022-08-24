Liverpool shooting: Arrest after girl, 9, shot dead at her home
- Published
A man who was suspected to have been the target of a shooting which left a young girl dead has been arrested and will be questioned over the killing.
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot in the chest as her mother struggled with a gunman at the door of her house in Dovecot at about 22:00 BST on Monday.
Merseyside Police said the 35-year-old man was held after breaching the terms of his licence and would be questioned in connection with Olivia's death.