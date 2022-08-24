Sam Rimmer: Murder arrest over Liverpool e-bikes shooting death
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 22-year-old who was shot dead on a Liverpool cul-de-sac.
Sam Rimmer was hit in his upper body after shots were fired on Lavrock Bank in Dingle at about 23:40 BST on 16 August. He died later in hospital.
Two men in dark clothing fled the scene on electric bikes, Merseyside Police said.
A 20-year-old man from Liverpool is being held in police custody for questioning, the force added.
The arrest follows a series of police warrants carried out in response to a spate of gun and knife crime in the city.
Det Ch Supt Mark Kameen said: "This was a heinous attack which led to the tragic death of a young man and we urgently need to find out who was responsible."
He said detectives had carried out house-to-house inquiries but "still very much need the public's help to assist us in building a picture of events surrounding this incident as well as identifying the offenders".
Mr Kameen appealed for witnesses or anybody with CCTV and dashcam footage to contact police.