Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Man charged with schoolgirl's murder
A man has been charged with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot in her home in Liverpool.
The nine-year-old was fatally wounded as her mother tried to stop a gunman chasing another man into their house on 22 August.
Thomas Cashman, 34, of West Derby, Liverpool, has been charged with murder following his arrest on Thursday.
He has also been charged with the attempted murder of Olivia's mother Cheryl Korbel and Joseph Nee.
Mr Cashman is due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Monday.
