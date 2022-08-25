Sam Rimmer shooting: Four sought in Dingle murder investigation
- Published
Police investigating the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in a Liverpool street have asked the community to help them find four suspects.
Det Ch Supt Mark Kameen said Sam Rimmer was "murdered in cold blood" on 16 August in the Dingle area of the city.
He urged the public to help identify four suspects seen travelling on two electric bikes and to find the gun.
Three people who were arrested on suspicion of murder have since been released on bail as inquiries continue.
The arrests followed warrants issued in response to a spate of gun and knife attacks in Liverpool.
Mr Rimmer was hit in his upper body when shots were fired on Lavrock Bank at about 23:40 BST. He died of his injuries in hospital.
Mr Kameen said: "This was a heinous attack which led to the tragic death of a young man and we urgently need to find out who was responsible."
He appealed for witnesses or anybody with CCTV and or dashcam footage to contact police, anonymously if preferred.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk