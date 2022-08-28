Brian Epstein: Statue of Beatles manager unveiled in Liverpool
- Published
A statue of Brian Epstein, the manager of The Beatles, has been unveiled in front of a large crowd in Liverpool.
The sculpture is located near the former site of his family's NEMS record shop in Whitechapel.
Epstein is credited with smartening up The Fab Four's stage performances, their appearance and style.
Tommy Calderbank, from the Brian Epstein Legacy Project, said: "I just feel it's really important to mark the people who made The Beatles."
The statue's unveiling marked the 55th anniversary of Epstein's death on 27 August 1967.
Epstein became the Beatles' boss after seeing them play at the Cavern Club in Liverpool in 1961.
He introduced their distinctive suits and mop top haircuts.
Mr Calderbank said: "It's easy to celebrate the people in the limelight. It's much harder to celebrate those who are behind the scenes."
Jane Robbins, one of the statue's sculptors, previously said that her cousin Sir Paul McCartney had told her its depiction of Epstein was "dead good, like".
McCartney has memorably described Epstein as "the fifth Beatle".
Mr Calderbank said: "I think Brian wasn't called the fifth Beatle for nothing. We wouldn't really be here and have the industry we've got without him."
At the unveiling, which was also attended by Liverpool City Region mayor Steve Rotheram, crowds sang Beatles songs.
Epstein, who also managed Cilla Black and Gerry and The Pacemakers among others, died at the age of 32 due to an accidental overdose from a sedative.
A film about his life, entitled Midas Man, and starring Eddie Marsan and Emily Watson, is due to be released soon after filming was carried out in Liverpool last year.