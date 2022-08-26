Olivia Platt-Korbel: Image of Audi issued in bid for information
- Published
Police have issued an image of the car believed to have taken an intended target of a shooting to hospital.
Olivia Platt-Korbel, nine, was killed as her mother struggled with a gunman at the door of their house in Dovecot, Liverpool, on Monday.
Merseyside Police also released aerial footage of the arrest of a 36-year-old man on suspicion of murder.
The vehicle has been seized and is in the process of being forensically examined, officers said.
The force appealed to anyone who saw the black Audi Q3 in the days leading up to the shooting to get in touch.
Det Supt Mark Baker said: "Although we have made an arrest in connection with the horrific murder of Olivia, I want to make it completely clear that we need any information about this vehicle or the wider investigation as much as ever.
"Whatever information you have, and whether you are sure that it is the same vehicle or not, pass it on and we will assess its importance."
