Warrrington: Cockhedge Shopping Park revamp plan approved
A multi-million pound redevelopment which will see part of a town's major shopping park replaced with up to 900 apartments has been approved.
The outline planning application includes the transformation of Cockhedge Shopping Park in Warrington.
The £99m scheme will see several buildings demolished and the construction of apartments, a hotel, business space and some parking.
The site is bounded by Scotland Road, Buttermarket Street and Crown Street.
It is currently occupied by an Asda supermarket and other retail units at Cockhedge Shopping centre, some of which are vacant, as well as a bingo hall, a car park accessed from Scotland Road, and New Town House, which is a former council building.
The application includes the demolition of 18 retail and cafe units and the bingo hall, which would be replaced by a maximum of 900 apartments, a hotel and retail, food and drink businesses.
The application is for outline permission, with approval for appearance and other factors to be determined at a later date if outline permission is granted, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Committee member councillor Bob Barr labelled it as a "very interesting" proposal for the town, which he believed met many of the council's and the public's "aspirations" for the area.
He added: "One aspect which bothered me slightly: I'm pleased by the illustrative green space at ground floor level that's proposed for the development, but we will still end up then with very large blocks which are not green at all.
"Is there any chance of either roof gardens or balconies being added? Or putting in some planting elements on the facades of the buildings to green up what would otherwise be a very dominant set of buildings?"
Mr Barr was told "absolutely", and that it was key to remember that a third of the site was brought forward by the council, as it was owned by the authority.
