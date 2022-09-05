Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Further arrest over Liverpool shooting
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender following the death of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot in her home.
The nine-year-old was killed as her mother tried to stop a gunman entering their house in Liverpool on 22 August.
Merseyside Police said a suspect had been stopped on the M42 near Leamington Spa on Sunday evening and the vehicle had been seized.
The 34-year-old driver, of Liverpool, has been taken into custody.
A man, 34, also from Liverpool, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in the early hours of Sunday.
Two other men, aged 29 and 41, have been detained on suspicion of assisting an offender.
The suspects remain in police custody where they are being questioned by detectives.
Merseyside Police had previously arrested two men, aged 33 and 36, on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder but the suspects were later released on bail.
Olivia was shot in the chest by a gunman who had chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into her home on Kingsheath Avenue, Dovecot, at about 22:00 BST.
Neither of the men who entered the home had any links to her family.
Her mother Cheryl Korbel was shot in the wrist as she tried to shut the door on the shooter.
During the opening of Olivia's inquest on 30 August, Liverpool Senior Coroner Andre Rebello said armed response officers found her with a gunshot wound to her chest.
He said a police officer had "scooped" up Olivia and ran with her to try to save her life, pressing his hand on her wound as she was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in the back of a police car.
But she was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.
A post-mortem examination found the cause of her death was a gunshot wound to the chest.
A minute's applause was held nine minutes into the Everton v Liverpool game on Saturday.
An anti-knife and gun crime banner was unfurled in the Bullens Road stand at the Premier League game stretching across both Everton and Liverpool supporters.
Olivia's funeral is due to take place at St Margaret Mary's Church in Dovecot on 15 September and her family has asked mourners to wear a "splash of pink" for the service.
A crowdfunding page set up to support Olivia's family has raised more than £40,000.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk