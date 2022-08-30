Creamfields North: South Wales woman dies after falling ill
- Published
A woman has died days after falling ill at Creamfields North, police have said.
The 25-year-old was attending the popular music festival in Daresbury when she became unwell on Friday and was taken to hospital.
Cheshire Police said the woman, of Neath, South Wales, died in the early hours and an investigation into the cause of her death was continuing.
There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death at this stage, the force added.
Supt Sarah Heath said: "The tragic death of a young woman is heart-breaking and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time."
The force said it had made 39 arrests during the festival, which attracted 69,000 people between Thursday and Monday.
A total of 209 crimes were reported for a variety of offences - 135 of which were drug related.
Police said 71 people were spoken to by officers in relation to possession of illegal drugs and ejected from the site and will be dealt with through the criminal justice system at a later stage.
A further 42 people were dealt with via local resolution, meaning they were not arrested but recorded as being involved in drugs.