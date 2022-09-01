Bus gate reintroduced on Liverpool city centre route
Cars will be banned from a busy Liverpool road from Monday to "improve the flow of public transport", the city's council has said.
A bus gate will be reintroduced on Ranelagh Street from the junction of Great Charlotte Street in the city centre as part of an 18-month trial.
All private vehicles will be banned from Ranelagh Street and Hanover Street between 07:00 and midnight.
Councillor Dan Barrington said it would reduce congestion and improve safety.
The cabinet member for environment and climate change added that the council wanted "to support sustainable transport use by helping bus users, pedestrians and cyclists".
A bus gate was put in place at the end of 2020, but was paused, due to technical issues with enforcement cameras.
The council said public feedback had also led to changes to existing disabled, taxi and loading areas.