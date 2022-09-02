Olivia Pratt-Korbel: More than £40k raised following shooting
- Published
More than £40,000 has been raised for the family of Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was fatally shot in her Liverpool home.
The nine-year-old was hit in the chest as her mother tried to stop a gunman from entering their home in Dovecot on 22 August.
Steven Mccracken, who set up the fundraising page, said he wanted to raise money "to help her family with this tragic loss".
"Let's give this little angel the send off she deserves," he added.
"We can't imagine the pain they're all going through and want to help in any way we can."
Olivia was shot when the gunman chased convicted drug dealer Joseph Nee, who was the intended target of the attack, into her home at about 22:00 BST.
Her mother was also injured in the attack, in which two guns were used.
Neither of the men had any links to her family.
CCTV footage of the gunman fleeing the scene was released by police on Thursday as the investigation continues into her death.
Det Ch Supt Mark Kameen warned those who were "shielding" the culprit that officers would do "everything legitimately possible" to bring them to justice.
"It is beyond comprehension how anyone can protect a person who is responsible for killing a nine-year-old little girl," he added.
He said the gunman was wearing a black padded jacket, a black balaclava with a peak and black gloves, and he was described as about 5ft 7in (1.7m), with a slim build.
Det Ch Supt Kameen said police were also releasing footage of a man who was in the area at the time of the shooting who they wanted to trace, who might have information.
During the opening of Olivia's inquest on Tuesday, Liverpool Senior Coroner Andre Rebello said armed response officers found her with a gunshot wound to her chest.
He said a police officer had "scooped" up Olivia and ran with her to try to save her life, pressing his hand on her wound as she was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in the back of a police car.
A post-mortem examination found the cause of her death was a gunshot wound to the chest.
The inquest was adjourned to 4 January.
A 36-year-old man from Huyton and a 33-year-old from Dovecot were arrested on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder in relation to Olivia's death in the days after the shooting and have since been released on bail.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk