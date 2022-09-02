Haydock murder probe: Woman found dead in house named by police

The victim has been formally identified as Jacqueline Forrest

A woman who was found dead at a house in Haydock has been named by police.

The body of Jacqueline Forrest, 49, was discovered at the property on Piele Road on Wednesday morning.

Merseyside Police said a post-mortem examination had revealed the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and manual asphyxiation by strangulation or suffocation.

A 43 year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody for questioning.

