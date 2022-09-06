Dangerous drug warning after Goostrey vet's car theft
Police have issued a warning after a vet's car was stolen in Cheshire containing a small amount of drugs dangerous for human consumption.
A VW Tiguan was taken from a driveway in Blackberry Gardens, Goostrey, after a man broke into a house and took the keys on Sunday, Cheshire Police said.
Detectives said they need to find the car and drugs as soon as possible "to ensure nobody comes to harm".
They appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.
The man then drove off in the car, travelling towards New Platt Lane, police said.
"The investigation is ongoing and are doing all we can to trace the person responsible," PC Matt Uren said.
"The drugs in the vehicle are not designed for human consumption and it's extremely important we locate the drugs as soon as possible to ensure nobody comes to harm."
He urged anyone with any information or who may have been offered any of the drugs to come forward.
