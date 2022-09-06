Olivia Pratt-Korbel's killer must own up, says mum
The mother of Olivia Pratt-Korbel has urged her daughter's killer to confess to the murder.
In an emotional appeal, Cheryl Korbel, 46, told those responsible "you know you've done wrong, so you need to own up".
The nine-year-old girl was shot when a gunman chased another man into her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on 22 August. She later died in hospital.
Ms Korbel described Olivia as her "little shadow".
A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of her murder.
Speaking in a video appeal released by Merseyside Police, Ms Korbel continued: "Like I taught my kids, you do something wrong, you own up to it.
"If anyone is hiding these guns they need to speak up because they need to be off the streets.
"No one, no one at all should have to go through this."
Ms Korbel said the family had been planning days out and a trip to buy Olivia's new school uniform before she died.
She said: "I didn't get that chance to go and get her school uniform. But I'll keep going, for Liv."
She broke down in tears as she described how her daughter would never stop talking and said: "That's what I miss the most, because I can't hear her talk."
Olivia's father, John Francis Pratt, has also paid tribute to his daughter and called for anyone with information about her death to come forward.
