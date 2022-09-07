Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Man held on suspicion of murder bailed
- Published
A man who was arrested on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool has been released on conditional bail.
Police were given extra time to question the man, 34, who was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Sunday.
Olivia was shot when a gunman chased another man into her home in Dovecot.
Three other men, aged 29, 34 and 41, held on suspicion of assisting an offender have also been bailed.
The schoolgirl was shot in the chest after convicted burglar Joseph Nee, who was being chased by a gunman, ran into her home on 22 August.
Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, was injured as she tried to the shut the door but the attacker fired more shots.
Neither of the men who entered the home had any links to the family.
Merseyside Police appealed for information from the public and said the investigation was "ongoing", adding that detectives needed to "build up a strong evidential picture".
Ms Korbel, who was shot in the wrist, has called on those responsible for her daughter's murder to come forward.
Speaking in a video appeal she said: "You know you've done wrong, so you need to own up."
Olivia's father, John Francis Pratt, said his daughter's death could not be in vain as he remembered her as a "real bright spark who loved to laugh".
The schoolgirl's death was one of three fatal shootings within a week in the city.
Leaders in Merseyside released an open letter on Tuesday calling for "no more violence, no more turning a blind eye and no more innocent lives ruined".
The joint statement from Liverpool City Region leaders said the deaths of "three innocent victims" - Olivia, Ashley Dale and Sam Rimmer, had to "represent a line in the sand".
During the opening of Olivia's inquest, Liverpool Senior Coroner Andre Rebello said armed response officers found her with a gunshot wound to her chest.
He said a police officer had "scooped" her up and ran with her to try to save her life, pressing his hand on her wound as she was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in the back of a police car.
But she was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.
Detectives have praised the community response and said dashcam footage, CCTV and other pieces of intelligence had been submitted by members of the public.
Merseyside Police's Assistant Chief Constable Chris Green said the community had "stood strong and stepped forward".
He vowed that "together we'll identify those responsible".
Police had previously arrested two other men, aged 33 and 36, on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder before releasing them on bail.
A minute's applause was held nine minutes into the Everton v Liverpool game on Saturday in memory of Olivia and an anti-knife and gun crime banner was unfurled across both sets of supporters.
Olivia's funeral is due to take place at St Margaret Mary's Church in Dovecot on 15 September and her family has asked mourners to wear a "splash of pink" for the service.