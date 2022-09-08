Liverpool MP calls on Liz Truss to roll out free school meals
A Merseyside MP is calling on new prime minister Liz Truss to roll out free school dinners for all primary school children.
Labour's Kim Johnson said the cost of living crisis is driving families into poverty "at an escalating and alarming rate" and "children are going hungry right now".
The Liverpool Riverside MP will lead a commons debate on the issue later.
The Department for Education has been contacted for comment.
"UK food prices have just hit the highest levels since the 2008 global financial crisis. Children are going hungry right now. They simply cannot afford to wait for this government to keep dragging its feet," she said.
"In constituencies like mine which has some of the highest deprivation levels in the country, 11 children in every classroom of 30 were already living in poverty before the start of the cost of living-crisis.
"Now, we are facing the most drastic drop in living standards in a century. The question is who will pay for it?"
Ms Johnson wants a "wealth tax" to help fund the rolling out of universal free school meals, to form part of the answer.
"I hope that the new prime minister will learn from past mistakes and act immediately to prevent unnecessary and unimaginable suffering for millions of children and their families," she said.
The debate on free school meals and tackling child poverty is due to take place at 17:00 BST.